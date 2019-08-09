Speech to Text for New teachers receive the star treatment in Linton

or, "in person" "through centr office". staff at one local school district.. are jumping into the new school year "with a fun twist"! "the linton stockton school corporation" had a back-to-school rally today. but this wasn't your every day rally. "incoming teachers" got the star treatment today. special hosts introduced them... just like they would "in a pro-sports draft". new district superintenedent "kathy goad" wa behind the idea. she wanted the staff's 1st day to be memorable. ///// 09:30:02,26 ///// "so we have awesome staff... awesome teachers, who love working here. and i think that showed today with their enthusiasm. they're going to bring that to the kids starting monday. --- our own "rick semmler" got in on all the fun