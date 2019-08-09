Clear

New teachers receive the star treatment in Linton

New teachers receive the star treatment in Linton

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 5:22 PM
Updated: Aug 9, 2019 5:22 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for New teachers receive the star treatment in Linton

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

or, "in person" "through centr office". staff at one local school district.. are jumping into the new school year "with a fun twist"! "the linton stockton school corporation" had a back-to-school rally today. but this wasn't your every day rally. "incoming teachers" got the star treatment today. special hosts introduced them... just like they would "in a pro-sports draft". new district superintenedent "kathy goad" wa behind the idea. she wanted the staff's 1st day to be memorable. ///// 09:30:02,26 ///// "so we have awesome staff... awesome teachers, who love working here. and i think that showed today with their enthusiasm. they're going to bring that to the kids starting monday. --- our own "rick semmler" got in on all the fun
Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
A Nice End To The Week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New teachers receive the star treatment in Linton

Image

K-12 textbook fees to be released soon, what parents should know

Image

Dry weather and drought

Image

Sports wagering in Indiana pushed back from September 1

Image

Vermillion County man pointed a gun at a student and school bus, police allege

Image

New funding for emergency dispatch

Image

Anti Aging Therapy - Biltmore Dermatology

Image

Eye on Terre Haute for August

Image

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. Gentle NNE breeze. High: 84°

Image

Crime Stoppers: The south side Kroger armed robbery

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal