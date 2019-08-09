Clear

K-12 textbook fees to be released soon, what parents should know

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 5:20 PM
Updated: Aug 9, 2019 5:20 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

heading "back to the books" comes with a cost. and parents... be prepared "to pay". in this afternoon's "education alert"... news 10's.. "alia blackburn".. has more "on textbook rental fees" in vigo county.. and when you can expect to pay them. /////// (alia) some parents will get a first look at textbook fees in about two weeks. that's for kindergarten through 8th grade. meanwhile... high school fees will be figured towards the end of september. (vo) to accurately bill each student... adminstrators wait a little longer for high school numbers... that's because students often change their schedules during the first few weeks. given the school corporation's financial situation right now.. leaders say accurate bills are crucial in helping the district move forward. bill riley: "2.2 million dollars, in the last five years, we've subsidized textbook fees... just because we haven't gotten the billing quite right... and so we're really focused on that this year because our cash balance is declining." (alia) prices vary by grade level... we have some of the totals on our website... wthi-tv-dot-com. and.. if you're a parent... who may be struggling to pay the fees.... there are some opportunities to help you out... we have that online as well. back to you. //////// "bills" will be sent home with students. and "new this year".. "parents" can also pay "online "through the sky-ward service". you can also pay "by phone"
