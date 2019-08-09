Clear

Dry weather and drought

Dry weather and drought

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 5:14 PM
Updated: Aug 9, 2019 5:14 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

you may have noticed, we really haven't had significant rain in awhile. things are starting to get dry. storm team 10's "chris piper" is "live" right now. he's here to tell us just how dry things are getting. ///// kevin, dry weather is moving into the valley. and because of that, i've taken a look at what's called the drought monitor. the drought monitor looks at all areas of the united states, and breaks things down to the areas that have seen less rain. the yellow color you see on your screen, are the areas affected right now. that yellow stands for abnormally dry. now while this is the lowest category on the drought monitor, in just a week, it has crept closer to the wabash valley. right now, it's not looking like we will get much relief. a quick look at the climate prediction center shows, that the next two weeks could still bring below average rainfall. for now, reporting live in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10. //////
Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
A Nice End To The Week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

