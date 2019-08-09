Speech to Text for Sports wagering in Indiana pushed back from September 1

there's most likely "a timeline change" for some legal sports wagering in indiana. state senator "jon ford says".. there's still a lot of work to do. "sports wagering" was supposed to start "on september 1st". but "ford" now thinks.. it will be limited "to brick and mortar casinos" "on september 1st". "mobile wagering" will be delayed to winter.. possibly the start of the new year. "casinos", "sports gaming vendors", and "data companies" must "all" be state-licensed. "ford" thinks "casino operations" that already have licenses in other states "will be better prepared". "the indiana gaming commission" has a list "of all approved sporting events". we've linked you "to that list"