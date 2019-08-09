Speech to Text for Vermillion County man pointed a gun at a student and school bus, police allege

and why there was opposition. back to you. /////// "police say".. "a local man" pointed a gun "at a student" and "a school bus". it happened "thursday afternoon" "in cayuga". the town marshal there.. just released information "about half an hour ago". "police" arrested "nicholas lamb". "they said".. he was pointing a gun "at the bus stop" at 4th and poplar streets "in cayuga". "officers" found him at his house. "police say".. he admitted to pointing "a b-b gun". "officers" also found drug-related items in the home. they took "lamb" "to the vermillion county jail" to be held