Speech to Text for New funding for emergency dispatch

"people living in clay county".. will see "more taxes" coming out of their checks. "county leaders say".. it's to support "an important safety feature". ////// "you know it makes a lot of sense to do this." /// "it will help take care of the excess that the county has been putting out for several years." /////// good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's friday.. august 9th. /////// clay county's "local option income tax" will increase by one tenth of "1"-percent "starting october 1st". it will fund the county's "emergency dispatching services". news 10's.. "dominic miranda".. spoke "with county officals today". he joins us now.. to explain.. "what made this possible". ///// the clay county sheriff's office has been responsible for the city of brazil's dispatching since 20--15. the city was paying the county... and the cost was going to go up next year. mayor brian wyndham said this arrangement was costing the city too much money. he wanted to find a different source of funding. the city of brazil. . . clay county council. . . and clay county sheriff's office discussed options. they settled on the public service accesss point. . . or p- sap tax provided by indiana law. the county council approved this tax earlier this week. the tax allows for one tenth of one percent of residents' income to go directly towards funding dispatch services. so.. if you make 30-thousand dollars a year.. that's about 30 dollars. clay county sheriff paul harden says this is extremely helpful. helpful. ////// ////// "it's a good deal. we will see a large benefit from it." /// "we will see the difference throughout the whole county because the money goes into the dispatch and the dispatch is for all emergency services throughout the county." /////// sheriff harden said the county had to pick up the slack and pay for the excess fees out of their budget for several years. coming up at 6. . . i'll tell you exactly how the money will be used and why there was