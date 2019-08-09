Speech to Text for Eye on Terre Haute for August

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

safety: -police will be out to monitor drivers as kids head back to school... -be mindful of buses, crosswalks... -slow down, take your time and be observant of surroundings -city is looking at additional lighting around fuqua elementary school after speeding concerns paving projects: -maple avenue... 7th east to 19th... unclear how far they're going -wabash valley asphalt will give schedule in august -other side streets and parts will be completed... community plan: -every few years plan is updated -city is working to develop something different and a little more measurable -working on it since first of the year, had community meetings, a thousand people responded to survey -will be rolled out very soon -will give people an idea on projects and areas of emphasis from infrastructure, economic development opportunities, etc. convention center: -ready to start construction -september 6th @ 11 a.m. for groundbreaking -been in the works for five years police station: -going to redevelopment commission with info this month to begin process -happening soon -has been delayed due to other concerns regarding the jail, and getting jail, and getting finances together parks department: -ribfest is back!!! -take advantage of the music, food and the river along fairbanks park -next weekend -look for heavy advertisements next week! deming pool: -back open! -shut down previously because of chemical issues -open on weekends - labor day, weather permitting break 4 clearing clouds for the afternoon followed by sunshine. then, clear and comfortable tonight, a low at 60. sunny again tomorrow, a high in the mid 80s. a few clouds tomorrow night, a low at 63. there's a slight chance 63. there's a night, a low at tomorrow clouds 80s. a few high in the mid tomorrow, a again at 60. sunny tonight, a low comfortable clear and sunshine. then, followed by afternoon clouds for the clearing clearing clouds for the