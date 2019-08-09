Clear

All You Need to Know for Friday

Top Headlines for August 9th

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 8:55 AM
Updated: Aug 9, 2019 9:01 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Woodrow Wilson Threat

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The school day will continue as normal this morning at Woodrow Wilson Middle School.

That’s after a student was arrested following a brief lock-out on Thursday.

It happened around 9 Thursday morning.

Officials say they received a report about a gun on campus.

After searching the building, police found an unloaded Air Soft gun in a locker.

As a precaution, students were locked in classrooms and no one was allowed inside the building.

Police say the student was arrested for Disorderly Conduct.

Silver Alert

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) – A Wabash Valley man could be in extreme danger this morning.

That’s as a Silver Alert remains in effect.

Police say Daniel Grannan was last seen around 8 Saturday night.

He’s from Washington, Indiana.

Police say he may be in need of medical assistance.

He’s described as a 72-year-old white man, 5’9 inches tall, 175 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call 911 right away.

Train Derailment

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The aftermath of a train derailment could take days to clean up in Parke County.

CSX says 15 railcars, containing Coke, derailed near the U.S. 41 Overpass.

That’s in the Rosedale area.

It happened Thursday, around 5 p.m.

No hazardous materials were involved.

The Parke County Sheriff’s Office says a CSX employee fell down a 40 foot ravine near the derailment.

We’re told 41-year-old Benjamin Ewing was able to crawl back up with no major injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital.

Terre Haute City Council and Vigo County Schools

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Vigo County Schools could be in the red by January 2021, that’s if the district does not take action.

However, Superintendent Dr. Rob Haworth says they will and they are!

He met with city council members on Thursday.

He talked about the November referendum to help with school funding.

Last night’s presentation was strictly for information only.

To see a breakdown of the numbers, visit our website WTHITV.com.

Virtual School Success

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – You still have time to sign-up for the Vigo Virtual Success Academy.

So far, 53 students are enrolled in the virtual school.

It’s open to grades 9 through 12 at Booker T. Washington High School.

For more information on how to sign-up, visit our website WTHITV.com.

