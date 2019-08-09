Clear

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. Gentle NNE breeze. High: 84°

High pressure is settling back in to the area. Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 8:31 AM
Updated: Aug 9, 2019 8:39 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Friday night: Mostly clear and a little cooler. Low: 61°

Saturday: Sunny and nice. High: 85°

Detailed Forecast:

High pressure is settling back in to the area. Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s. These temperatures are below average. Heat and more humidity will return for Sunday and the first of the week, along with an increased chance of rain.

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
