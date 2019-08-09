Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. Gentle NNE breeze. High: 84°

Friday night: Mostly clear and a little cooler. Low: 61°

Saturday: Sunny and nice. High: 85°

Detailed Forecast:

High pressure is settling back in to the area. Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s. These temperatures are below average. Heat and more humidity will return for Sunday and the first of the week, along with an increased chance of rain.