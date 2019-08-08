Clear

ISU football

Sycamores return to field after day off

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 11:11 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2019 11:11 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for ISU football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

12:30 pm eastern time.... sycamore football returned to the practice field today after getting their first day off of fall camp on wednesday.... head coach curt mallory was practicing game situation with his team..... the offense looked good in the two minute drill....qb ryan boyle finds dante hendrix for a big gain down the sidelines.. the offense would finish the drive with a chris chil--ders td run.....hope isu looks that sharp in the two-minute drill win it counts in games... after giving the guys a day off, head coach curt mallory liked the way his team responded today!
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU football

Image

POST 346

Image

Crime Stoppers: The south side Kroger armed robbery

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute South wins Safe Sports School Award

Image

Proceeds from Mashall physical clinic benefit town's high school

Image

VCSC Superintendent makes presentation to city council

Image

CSX employee falls down 40 foot ravine near 15-railcar derailment in Parke County

Image

Hey Kevin - We need rain

Image

New Map Shows Areas with Higher Risk of Sunburn

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal