Speech to Text for ISU football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

12:30 pm eastern time.... sycamore football returned to the practice field today after getting their first day off of fall camp on wednesday.... head coach curt mallory was practicing game situation with his team..... the offense looked good in the two minute drill....qb ryan boyle finds dante hendrix for a big gain down the sidelines.. the offense would finish the drive with a chris chil--ders td run.....hope isu looks that sharp in the two-minute drill win it counts in games... after giving the guys a day off, head coach curt mallory liked the way his team responded today!