Speech to Text for POST 346

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wayne newton wayne newton post 346 was looking to stay unbeaten in the great lakes national regional.... post 346 took on beverly-lowell out of ohio in a winner bracket game this evening... post 346 was up two-nothing, but tate egan changes things in the second with a two-run double for beverly-lowell, they'd score the games next 10 runs.... this tells you what kind of game it was for post 346....dillon kinnett smokes this ball to center, but what a catch by mason long for beverly-lowell...he robs kinnett.... final inning....cole whitlock with a single to right, that was the first hit of the ball game for post 346..... it just wasn't post 346 day....they fall 10-2.... they now face gladwin, michigan tomorrow in an elimination game at