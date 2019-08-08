Clear

POST 346

Post 346 suffers first loss at Great Lakes Regional

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 11:10 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2019 11:10 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for POST 346

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wayne newton wayne newton post 346 was looking to stay unbeaten in the great lakes national regional.... post 346 took on beverly-lowell out of ohio in a winner bracket game this evening... post 346 was up two-nothing, but tate egan changes things in the second with a two-run double for beverly-lowell, they'd score the games next 10 runs.... this tells you what kind of game it was for post 346....dillon kinnett smokes this ball to center, but what a catch by mason long for beverly-lowell...he robs kinnett.... final inning....cole whitlock with a single to right, that was the first hit of the ball game for post 346..... it just wasn't post 346 day....they fall 10-2.... they now face gladwin, michigan tomorrow in an elimination game at
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU football

Image

POST 346

Image

Crime Stoppers: The south side Kroger armed robbery

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute South wins Safe Sports School Award

Image

Proceeds from Mashall physical clinic benefit town's high school

Image

VCSC Superintendent makes presentation to city council

Image

CSX employee falls down 40 foot ravine near 15-railcar derailment in Parke County

Image

Hey Kevin - We need rain

Image

New Map Shows Areas with Higher Risk of Sunburn

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal