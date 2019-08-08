Speech to Text for Crime Stoppers: The south side Kroger armed robbery

that incident. the search continues for the suspects involved in a theft from a local grocery store. surveillance video caught it all! vigo county sheriff john plasse explains in this weeks crime stoppers report. this week's crime stoppers report comes from the files of the vigo county sheriff's office. the vigo county sheriff's office is investigating an armed robbery at kroger on terre haute's south side. [surv video??] it happened last friday morning. in surveillance video you can see two white, male suspects enter the store. one of them put items in a cart and left without paying as the younger man stood at the entrance. they walked to their vehicle. [full screen of durango] one of them pulled a gun out on employees who followed them to their vehicle. they left in a purple or dark colored, older-model durango. if you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links. remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest. for crime stoppers and news 10, i am sheriff john plasse.