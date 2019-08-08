Speech to Text for Terre Haute South wins Safe Sports School Award

vigo terre haute terre haute south vigo high school is the recipient of a national award. union health atheltic training staff received the "safe sports school" award from the national athletic trainers' association. the school is only one of 15 recipients in the state. the award looks at safety and board certifications for the facility. kylie fenderick is an athletic trainer at terre haute south. she says the award will be a reminder to students of the value of athletic traiining. "we try to strive for the highest healthcare for our patients here at terre haute south. i think it was a really big honor to show that we are working here and we are here for them as much as they need us." the school has the opportunity to apply for the award