Speech to Text for Proceeds from Mashall physical clinic benefit town's high school

a physical is a yearly part of high school sports. tonight.. it was about more than that. cork medical center in marshall, illinois held its annual high school physical clinic tonight. folks came out.. and got a physical.. all money goes to marshall high school. organizers say its an important community tradition. "we'll have probably over 200 students come through. and we have a small high school of not even 500. so this is a nice community service. and its an option for us to give money back to the community to get things started." all money raised from the physicals is put toward equipment for athletic trainers and other