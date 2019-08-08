Clear
VCSC Superintendent makes presentation to city council

VCSC Superintendent makes presentation to city council

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 10:34 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2019 10:34 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the terre the terre haute city council is learning more about "where" tax money would g if a vigo county school corporation referendum is approved. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. superintendent dr. rob haworth gave his presentation of the "state of the schools" at the terre haute city council meeting tonight. it showed more information on why the school needs the referendum. and for the first time we hear exactly "where" that money will be allocated. news 10's sarah lehman was at the city council meeting tonight. in tonights top story... she joins us now live with more. patrece... tonight here in city hall at the terre haute city council meeting superintendent haworth told the council about the issues vigo county school corporation was facing and what they need to help fix it. it's something we've been reporting on for the past few months. the vigo county school corporation is putting an operations referendum on your ballots this november. tonight haworth presented to the council why they need that operation and where that money will be going. those are numbers we haven't seen until tonight. 260 thousand would go toward health costs... 588 thousand would go toward counselors... 300 thousand would go toward behavior interventionists... 3 million would cover teacher compensation... 1 point 4 million for safety.. and another 1 million for transportation. "my hope is that we can continue the type of colloboration and sharing of information, sharing of projects as we move forward. i think that type of colloboration is what works in 2020. /// as a concerned citizen and i have a couple of granddaughters moving back here soon so of course i'm very interested in what happens with the schools. i've always been interested in that i think we cannot be a health community if we don't have healthy schools and the schools can't be healthy if they don't have the money that they need to operate." tonight haworth presented here because the city council actually asked him to come speak. this was strictly an informational presentation. council president martha crossen says they want to always learn more about things going on and affecting the city... the school system is one of those things. haworth says if the corporation continues on this track and they take no action -- the district will be in the red by january of 20-21. but haworth says they will take action to avoid that at all costs. reporting live in terre haute i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you. another thing that came out of thing that another back to you. lehman news 10 back to you. another thing that another another thing that came out of the city council meeting tonight is a tax abatement for the old downtown y-m-c-a building. earlier this year a group asked for a 10 year tax abatement on the building. they want to turn the old y into apartment complexes. that was turned down. but now they're back and asking for an 8 year tax abatement. tonight -- they asked to table the vote because they are getting bids for the building. the petioner said when they come back in a month he hopes to have more information on who will
