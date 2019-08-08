Speech to Text for CSX employee falls down 40 foot ravine near 15-railcar derailment in Parke County

be completing that project. new details tonight as authorities are working to clean-up a train derailment in parke county.. according to c-s-x... 15 railcars containing coke derailed near the u-s 41 overpass. that's in the rosedale area. it happened earlier today around 5 p.m. they say 5 railcars are upright and 10 are on their side. no hazardous materials were involved. the parke county sheriff's office told news 10... a c-s-x employee fell down a 40 foot ravine near the derailment. they say 41-year-old "benjamin ewing" was able to crawl back up with no major injuries. he was taken to a local hospital. police say the derailment could take days to clean-up. but since it's in a remote area, they do not expect it to cause any delays