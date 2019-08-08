Clear
CSX employee falls down 40 foot ravine near 15-railcar derailment in Parke County

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 10:34 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2019 10:34 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for CSX employee falls down 40 foot ravine near 15-railcar derailment in Parke County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

be completing that project. new details tonight as authorities are working to clean-up a train derailment in parke county.. according to c-s-x... 15 railcars containing coke derailed near the u-s 41 overpass. that's in the rosedale area. it happened earlier today around 5 p.m. they say 5 railcars are upright and 10 are on their side. no hazardous materials were involved. the parke county sheriff's office told news 10... a c-s-x employee fell down a 40 foot ravine near the derailment. they say 41-year-old "benjamin ewing" was able to crawl back up with no major injuries. he was taken to a local hospital. police say the derailment could take days to clean-up. but since it's in a remote area, they do not expect it to cause any delays
