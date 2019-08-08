Speech to Text for Cicada Season Begins

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

appearance this time of year. we're talking about "cicadas"! and when you think "cicadas".. you probably think of the sounds they make up in the trees. but there's more to these insects. storm team 10's "chris piper" is "live" to explain. ////// susie, like you said, the sound of cicadas is their most recognizable trait. but there are actually different species of this insect. today i talked with dr peter coppinger. he's an associate professor of biology at rose hulman. he says there are two kinds of cicadas. the ones we are seeing right now, are the annual cicadas. they are a black, or green color, and the males are the ones that make the noises in the trees. the 17 year cicadas are not these, those are not due to come back out until 2021. coppinger also stresses that these are not locusts. he says locusts are in the family of a grasshopper. cicadas live underground, and each year they climb out, and make their way up trees. reporting in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10. news 10 first at 5 will be right back! ///////