T.J. Maxx rand opening and donation

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 5:55 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

haute's south-side this morning. you'll find the new store in the "towne south plaza".. in the former "gander mountain store". "ross dress for less" is set to open right next door. no official date has been released just yet. during today's store opening.. a "big" donation was given "to borrowed hearts" to the tune of "10"-thousand-dollars! the organization supports foster families throughout the wabash valley. ////// /////// "it feels amazing to have the community come out and support such a great cause such as borrowed hearts because without a village of people we cannot help and do what we do without this. this makes or breaks borrowed hearts foundation and having the community step up and do things like this." //////// "the new store" has "the new "the new store" has special grand opening hours today. you can visit the new store up until "10"-o'clock" tonight and moving forward.. "regular business hours" will b "monday"-through-"saturday" 9 in the morning-until 9-30 at night.
