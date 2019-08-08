Clear
Mark Alesia takes over as head of ISU's communications department

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 5:47 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2019 5:47 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

department. filling that role.. is acclaimed journalist "mark aleesha". starting as a sports writer.. "aleesha" quickly learned his passion was in investigative journalism. he was part of the "3"-person team that broke the case involving "doctor larry nassar" and "sexual abuse in u-s-a gymnastics". his work won him indiana journalist of the year in 20-18. "aleesha" is eager to get started in his new role at indiana state.. and to grow the university's reputation. /////// ///// "i'm proud to have been selected to try and grow the image of the university and the profile of the university and all the great things that are happening here in indy and beyond because i'm not sure people know." ///// "aleesha" is still in the process of moving to the wabash valley. he officially started "on august
