Speech to Text for Rob McMullen hired as interim 911 director in Knox County

"rob mcmullen" is the interim director for knox county e-9-1-1. "mcmullen" started the position "on tuesday". "vigo county" dismissed "mcmullen" "as 9-1-1 director" earlier this year. he met with news 10 today.. to discuss "his new role". "mcmullen" is filling the position until the county hires someone for long-term placement. until then.. "mcmullen says".. he's looking forward to leading knox county towards being one of the best 9-1-1 centers in southern indiana. //////// ////// " they've got a lot of great folks here, a lot of hard working folks here in their 911 center. we're just going to work on bringing them back up into the future." ////// "mcmullen says".. his agreement with the county is to fill-in "until a director is found". coming-up for you at "6".. you can learn how "mcmullen" plans to make "the department" more modern and utilize technology to better