Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rob McMullen hired as interim 911 director in Knox County

Rob McMullen hired as interim 911 director in Knox County

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 5:33 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2019 5:33 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Rob McMullen hired as interim 911 director in Knox County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"rob mcmullen" is the interim director for knox county e-9-1-1. "mcmullen" started the position "on tuesday". "vigo county" dismissed "mcmullen" "as 9-1-1 director" earlier this year. he met with news 10 today.. to discuss "his new role". "mcmullen" is filling the position until the county hires someone for long-term placement. until then.. "mcmullen says".. he's looking forward to leading knox county towards being one of the best 9-1-1 centers in southern indiana. //////// ////// " they've got a lot of great folks here, a lot of hard working folks here in their 911 center. we're just going to work on bringing them back up into the future." ////// "mcmullen says".. his agreement with the county is to fill-in "until a director is found". coming-up for you at "6".. you can learn how "mcmullen" plans to make "the department" more modern and utilize technology to better
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

T.J. Maxx rand opening and donation

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Mark Alesia takes over as head of ISU's communications department

Image

Rob McMullen hired as interim 911 director in Knox County

Image

New stoplight in place on U.S. 41 in Vigo County

Image

Vincennes road partially reopens as construction continues

Image

Danville, Illinois moves back the deadline for casino proposals

Image

Dozens have enrolled in new Vigo County School Corporation virtual school

Image

Kids and back to school anxiety

Image

'It could be the matter of life and death..' Reported gun on campus at Woodrow Wilson Middle School

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal