Speech to Text for Danville, Illinois moves back the deadline for casino proposals

nightwatch". "the danville, illinois city council".. has voted "to move back a deadline" regarding "a possible casino" coming to town. "mayor rickey williams junior".. recommended that "the council" extend the deadline.. to receive requests for proposals. "that deadline" is now "august 21st". so far.. "danville" has received only "2"-proposals for a casino. and "those proposals" did "not" meet all the criteria tha "the city" requires. "the illinois general assembly" passed legislation.. including "a casino in danville".. as part of a massive expansion of gaming in the