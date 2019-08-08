Speech to Text for Dozens have enrolled in new Vigo County School Corporation virtual school

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

evening. "dozens of students" are signed-up "for the vigo county school corporation's" "new virtual school". and "that number" is expected "to grow." "school leaders say".. they're already pleased with enrollment. "53"-"students" have enrolled "in the vigo virtual success academy". "the school" is "open" to grades "9" through "12". it's based "out of booker t washington high school". "the academy" is an option for students who are "home-bound", "homeschooled", or, "who need to make-up credit". "principal robin smith says".. "the interest" demonstrates the need for this option. /////// ///// "they need to come and give this a chance, because not furthering your education is really not a good option for any young adult, if you're worred about it, coming and talk to me, i 'll walk you through the process." ////// it's not too late to enroll. contact "booker t washington school" for more information. hear why "this enrollment is so important" for the school corporation.. that's coming-up for you