Kids and back to school anxiety

Kids and back to school anxiety

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 5:12 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2019 5:12 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

as students head back to the classroom.. "the back-to-school jitters" are a common thread.. no matter what grade your child is entering. "every grade" presents different challenges for students "developmentally", "emotionally", and "physically "experts say".. it is so important to have regular conversations with your child.. and listen to what they have to say. "positive reinforcement"... is also key. ///// ///// it is typical to have some anxiety as well as some excitement for that first few days of school, but when it begins to impact them in a negative way, that's when we need to look at it as something different. ////// "if" your child's anxiety is so high.. that it impacts their sleep schedule, they get physically ill, stop interacting with their peers, or, it prevents them from doing well in class.. it's time to reach out for help. "burton says".. the best place to start "is the child's teacher" or,
T.J. Maxx rand opening and donation

Thursday Early Forecast

Mark Alesia takes over as head of ISU's communications department

Rob McMullen hired as interim 911 director in Knox County

New stoplight in place on U.S. 41 in Vigo County

Vincennes road partially reopens as construction continues

Danville, Illinois moves back the deadline for casino proposals

Dozens have enrolled in new Vigo County School Corporation virtual school

Kids and back to school anxiety

'It could be the matter of life and death..' Reported gun on campus at Woodrow Wilson Middle School

