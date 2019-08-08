Speech to Text for 'It could be the matter of life and death..' Reported gun on campus at Woodrow Wilson Middle School

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a lockdown." ////// "a report of a gun".. "at a local school today".. led to quick action "to protect students and staff". good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's thursday, august 8th. ////// "police" arrested "a woodrow wilson middle school student" for disorderly conduct in the situation. it all started "with a tip to school administrators" about a gun on campus. "the incident".. has "school officials" and "police reminding families.. they take "school safety" seriously. news 10's.. "dominic miranda".. spoke with school officials today. he joins us now.. "live" from the school.. with what happened. /////// i'm here outside woodrow wilson middle school where the incident happened this morning. around 9 school personnel and terre haute police started investigating. they immediately searched the entire school. officers found an airsoft gun in a back-pack in a locker. police said it looked like a real "smith and wesson m and p" firearm. school personnel started a lockout after they got the tip. this means students were kept in their classrooms as a precaution. visitors weren't allowed inside the school during that time. the situation was ultimately diffused in less than 30 mintues. all involved say this is a reminder to students and parents to speak up if something isn't right. ////// ///// "well one thing that i think is really important is that we have school protection officers in our building." /// "kids know they can come to them and report a situation like this." /// "if you see something. . . say something. it can be the difference between life and death." /////// police said the student in question didn't make any threat. director of communictions, bill riley praised school officials and law enforcement for acting so quickly. coming up at 6. . . i'll tell you what officals say you can do to prevent these things from happening. reporting live outside woodrow wilson middle school. . . i'm dominic miranda . .. news 10. /////