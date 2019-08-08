Clear

Take It On Thursdays The Salvation Army

Every Thursday Sept 12th- May 8th for K-9th grade from 3:15pm until 6pm cost is $10.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 2:55 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2019 3:42 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Take It On Thursdays The Salvation Army

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

jon talks with sue linden about "take it jon talks with sue linden about "take it on thursdays" at the salvation army, 234 s. 8th street, terre haute. it's a new after school program. it will happen on thursdays, september 12th and run through may 14th from 3:15 p.m. unti. 6:00 p.m. learn skills, earn badges for different life skills accomplishments like first aid, cooking hygiene, honesty, respect and more. the program is for those k-9th grade. cost is $10.00 for the year. for more information or so register, call (812) 249-9986. volunteers are welcomed too! break 4
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Rockville
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 94°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 94°
Marshall
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 94°
Sunny first, spotty showers/storms later
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Take It On Thursdays The Salvation Army

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Mostly sunny start. Scattered afternoon storms possible. High: 88°

Image

New stores popping up in Terre Haute: What this could mean for the economy

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Here's your chance to share what you want to see happen next with Vigo County parks

Image

VCSC superintendent to address Terre Haute City Council on Thursday

Image

A local woman is taking steps to get a 'Safe Haven Baby Box' in Vincennes.

Image

Marshall standoff ends peacefully

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal