Speech to Text for Take It On Thursdays The Salvation Army

jon talks with sue linden about "take it on thursdays" at the salvation army, 234 s. 8th street, terre haute. it's a new after school program. it will happen on thursdays, september 12th and run through may 14th from 3:15 p.m. unti. 6:00 p.m. learn skills, earn badges for different life skills accomplishments like first aid, cooking hygiene, honesty, respect and more. the program is for those k-9th grade. cost is $10.00 for the year. for more information or so register, call (812) 249-9986. volunteers are welcomed too!