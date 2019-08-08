Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Thursday Afternoon Weather
Storm Team 10
Posted: Aug 8, 2019 2:54 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2019 3:43 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
89°
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
More Weather
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84°
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
88°
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
More Weather
Rockville
Few Clouds
89°
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 94°
More Weather
Casey
Scattered Clouds
88°
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 92°
More Weather
Brazil
Few Clouds
89°
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 94°
More Weather
Marshall
Few Clouds
89°
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 94°
More Weather
Sunny first, spotty showers/storms later
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Police say man failed to show up to court, leading to Marshall standoff
Volunteer firefighter sentenced to six-years for responding to a call drunk, killing another firefighter
SW Indiana coal mine to close this fall, costing 120 jobs
Brief lockout at Woodrow Wilson Middle School after report of 'gun on campus'
Second Greene County Jail guard arrested in connection to sexual encounters with an inmate
New stores popping up in Terre Haute: What this could mean for the economy
'It was the most terrifying experience I've ever been through,' Wabash Valley family put on lockdown during El Paso shooting
Cause of death unknown for boy who became ill on Indiana roller coaster
Vermillion County man charged with crimes against a 12-year-old
Judge sentences man transporting $5 million in drugs through Vigo County to probation
Latest Video
Take It On Thursdays The Salvation Army
Thursday Afternoon Weather
All You Need to Know for Thursday
Thursday: Mostly sunny start. Scattered afternoon storms possible. High: 88°
New stores popping up in Terre Haute: What this could mean for the economy
Wednesday Late Forecast
Here's your chance to share what you want to see happen next with Vigo County parks
VCSC superintendent to address Terre Haute City Council on Thursday
A local woman is taking steps to get a 'Safe Haven Baby Box' in Vincennes.
Marshall standoff ends peacefully
In Case You Missed It
Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings
Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week
Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center
Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend
Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down
Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore
Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen
Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'
Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States
Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal