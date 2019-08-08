Clear

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 2:54 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2019 3:43 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Rockville
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 94°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 94°
Marshall
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 94°
Sunny first, spotty showers/storms later
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

