All You Need to Know for Thursday

new this morning - a driver was taken to the hospital after an early morning crash. at around four this morning. police were called to wabash avenue and state road 46. they found a pickup up under a semi. the driver had to be extricated. we've not heard about the extent of that person's injuries.

take a look at this picture. this is daniel grannan from washington, indiana. he's missing and could be in danger! grannan was last seen saturday night around 8 p.m. the daviess county sheriff's office says he may be in extreme danger and need medical assistance. if you see him or know where grannan may be contact the sheriff's office immediately or 9-1-1.

a marshall, illinois man is now behind bars after a standoff with police. marshall police chief chris smithson tells us they were serving a warrant to charles tyler livvix. that's when he barricaded himself inside a garage. eventually livvix came out and was arrested. the warrant police were serving was because livvix missed his court date.

former volunteer firefighter colby blake will spend nearly six years in prison. that's for driving drunk and killing another firefighter. the crash happened in november 2017. police say blake was responding to a call as a volunteer firefighter. that's when he hit and killed another volunteer firefighter..kendall murphy. blake's blood alcohol level was more than two times the legal limit at the time.

vigo county's former 9-1-1 director has a new job this morning. knox county commissioners hired rob mcmullen as the new interim director for their county's e-9-1-1 commissioner president kellie streeter tells news 10 it's an effort to take county dispatch in a new and more efficient direction. vigo county dismissed mcmullen as its nine one one director earlier this year. streeter said she was not concerned about that action.

happening today.. vigo county school superintendent doctor rob haworth will speak to the terre haute city council haworth will give a presentation on the proposed operational referendum for the schools. that's to provide information and seek collaboration with the council. that meeting is happening inside the city hall courtroom starting at 6 p.m. news 10 will be there and will bring you more tonight.

it's finally here.. this morning you'll see a familiar store open its doors at a new location! tj maxx will have a grand opening and ribbon cutting at 7:30. many are saying it will bring in several opportunities for the valley. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from outside of tj maxx. she has more on the opening and why residents say it's a boost for the economy. the wait is finally over. in just a few hours the store behind me will open its doors to the public. those who i spoke with in the area.. feel it'll bring in much more than good clothing options. within the past few months several stores have popped up around the area, and many renovations have been done on existing properties. just recently mcallisers deli made an appearance, and in no time, ross will do the same. reconstruction has been done on mcdonalds, and the run down arbys is being torn down. buildings in the area are only starting to improve. many locals say they hope this brings in more income for the economy, encourages surrounding areas to shop in terre haute, and bring in more job opportunities. this seems like it's only the beginning to more development in the area. so head on out today and check out the new store. reporting live in terre haute, jk, news 10.

we'll see a mix of sun and clouds to start the day with increasing clouds - and a chance for spotty showers and storms later today. highs today get to 89. it will feel like the low 90s. staying mostly cloudy tonight, a few spotty showers after midnight - a low at 66. then, mostly sunny for your friday a high at 85.