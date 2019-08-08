Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Thursday: Mostly sunny start. Scattered afternoon storms possible. High: 88°

Thursday night: Scattered evening storms possible. Partly cloudy and a little cooler. Low: 64°

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 84°

Detailed Forecast:

Another weak boundary will cross the Wabash Valley Thursday afternoon and evening. This means possible scattered thunderstorms. It does not, however, look like everyone will get rain from this system. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 80s and Thursday night's low will be in the low to mid 60s. Friday looks nice, with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s.