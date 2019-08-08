Clear

Thursday: Mostly sunny start. Scattered afternoon storms possible. High: 88°

Another weak boundary will cross the Wabash Valley Thursday afternoon and evening.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 8:55 AM
Updated: Aug 8, 2019 9:10 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Thursday night: Scattered evening storms possible. Partly cloudy and a little cooler. Low: 64°

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 84°

Detailed Forecast:

Another weak boundary will cross the Wabash Valley Thursday afternoon and evening. This means possible scattered thunderstorms. It does not, however, look like everyone will get rain from this system. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 80s and Thursday night's low will be in the low to mid 60s. Friday looks nice, with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s.

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunny first, spotty showers/storms later
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

