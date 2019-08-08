Clear

New stores popping up in Terre Haute: What this could mean for the economy

The wait is over, Thursday morning, T.J. Maxx will open its door to a new location. Many residents in the area say it's a step in the right direction for the economy.

golf carts. the wait is over... tj maxx will open its doors in just a few hours. it's one of the many additions sprucing up terre haute. the ribbon cutting will take place at 7:30.. and locals are already saying it's a step in the right direction for the economy. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning fro, the new store location.. she has more on the opening...and how it will benefit the community. in no time...lines will be forming right outside of these doors. from those who i spoke with...they said they can't wait to finally see the store open.. but shopping isn't the only thing they hope comes from the opening. as of recently...there have been several renovations around the community. from mcallisters deli...to the reconstruction of mcdonalds.. buildings in the area are only starting to improve. tj maxx is just one of the newest additions...and in no time "ross" will be added to th list. many locals say they hope this brings more business to the area. i spoke with thelma smith. she's a resident who tends to shop for her essentials in indianapolis.. she says these stores are what will make her shop local.. and help out the overally economy. "i keep saying it means a lot but you know economy wise, help wise we need these stores to help everything. it's a great thing and we need it. we need these stores. " so if you get the chance...come on out and check it out. hot dogs and a dj will be here at the ribbon cutting in just a few hours. reporting live in terre haute, jk, news 10. we'll see a mix of sun and clouds to start the day with increasing clouds - and a chance for spotty showers and storms later today. today. storms later showers and storms later
