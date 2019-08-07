Speech to Text for Here's your chance to share what you want to see happen next with Vigo County parks

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

county vigo county parks leaders are bringing you into the conversation about what happens next with county parks.. the county parks and recreation department is asking for community members to give input to the master plan. tonight was the first of three master planning meetings. several people gave an idea of what they want out of the parks for the next five years. parks leaders say these meetings are important to make sure everyone's needs are met...and money is spent wisely. "there's all kinds of different things that we need public input on to make sure that we are surving the community well, and make sure we are serving the community as a whole." there are several more ways for you to voice your opinion about county parks. there will be another meeting august 20th from 11 to 12:30 p.m. at hawthorn park. hotdogs will be served. a third meeting date will be announced at a later date.. you can also fill out surveys online or at a park.