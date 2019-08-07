Clear

VCSC superintendent to address Terre Haute City Council on Thursday

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 10:34 PM
Updated: Aug 7, 2019 10:34 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

over on our website wthi tv dot com. happening tomorrow.. vigo county school superintendent doctor rob haworth will speak to the terre haute city council... haworth will give a presentation on the proposed operational referendum for the schools. that's to provide information.. and seek collaboration with the council.. that meeting is happening tomorrow night inside the city hall courtroom starting at 6 p.m. news 10s sarah lehman will be there and will bring you more right
Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal