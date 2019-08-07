Speech to Text for A local woman is taking steps to get a 'Safe Haven Baby Box' in Vincennes.

released. a local woman is taking steps to get a "safe haven baby box" in vincennes.. the box is a resource for a woman who feels she can't take care of a child to anonymously give the child to authorities.. it's something that's already being used around the state.. "breeze johnson" is leading the local effort. johnson told our partners at w-v-u-t the box would ideally be placed at fire station one in vincennes. she says fire chief sonny pinkstaff and vincennes mayor joe yochum are in support of her idea. she also says the box offers multiple resources for women. "a lot of these people are in crisis. these people have a lot going on in their lives. and that is the nice thing about safe haven baby boxes. they actually have a crisis prevention hotine. 24 hours a day available in all 50 states." johnson is working right now to raise money for the box. the cost is upwards of 13-thousand dollars. we've linked you to how you can help the cause over