Clear

A local woman is taking steps to get a 'Safe Haven Baby Box' in Vincennes.

A local woman is taking steps to get a 'Safe Haven Baby Box' in Vincennes.

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 10:33 PM
Updated: Aug 7, 2019 10:33 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for A local woman is taking steps to get a 'Safe Haven Baby Box' in Vincennes.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

released. a local woman is taking steps to get a "safe haven baby box" in vincennes.. the box is a resource for a woman who feels she can't take care of a child to anonymously give the child to authorities.. it's something that's already being used around the state.. "breeze johnson" is leading the local effort. johnson told our partners at w-v-u-t the box would ideally be placed at fire station one in vincennes. she says fire chief sonny pinkstaff and vincennes mayor joe yochum are in support of her idea. she also says the box offers multiple resources for women. "a lot of these people are in crisis. these people have a lot going on in their lives. and that is the nice thing about safe haven baby boxes. they actually have a crisis prevention hotine. 24 hours a day available in all 50 states." johnson is working right now to raise money for the box. the cost is upwards of 13-thousand dollars. we've linked you to how you can help the cause over
Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
A Peaceful Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Here's your chance to share what you want to see happen next with Vigo County parks

Image

VCSC superintendent to address Terre Haute City Council on Thursday

Image

A local woman is taking steps to get a 'Safe Haven Baby Box' in Vincennes.

Image

Marshall standoff ends peacefully

Image

Post 346

Image

Katrina Cruser

Image

ISU OLine

Image

Northview football

Image

Hey Kevin August 7

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal