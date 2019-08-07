Speech to Text for Marshall standoff ends peacefully

"tyler livvix. marshall police department. you are under arrest. we are not leaving." one man has been arrested after an hours long standoff with police today.. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. a man barricaded himself in a home after marshall illinois police tried to serve a warrant for his arrest. news 10's sarah lehman was out there all evening. in tonights top story.. she joins us now in studio with more on what happened tonight.. patrece...rondrell... it all started when marshall police tried to serve a warrant on charles tyler livvix... that's according to chief of police chris smithson. when police got to him -- livvix barricaded himself in a house on south 14th street in marshall. that's when police called for back up and the stand off started. according to the chief of police...livvix didn't show up to court today. and the judge issued a no bond warrant for his arrest. now, the standoff did end peacefull at around 7 central time. you can see livvix being taken out of the house and handcuffed on your screen there. chief of police says he's glad it ended the way it did -- with no one getting hurt. but he asks that if this ever happens again the public be more cautious. "anytime you see anything citizens see anything like this they do maintain their distance we had to have several people move back just for their safety it becomes a problem when we have to watch the house with the situation and the citizens just to try to keep everybody safe. " during the many hours of the standoff livvix was posting on his livvix was the standoff many hours of during the many hours of the standoff livvix was posting on his facebook page. we asked chief smithson what they knew. he said one of his investigators was monitoring the social media pages the entire time.