Clear

Post 346

Post 346 wins Great Lakes Regional opener

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 10:28 PM
Updated: Aug 7, 2019 10:28 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Post 346

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wayne newton welcome back... wayne newton post 346 opened play today in the great lakes national regional.... they win this and they advance on to the american legion world series.... the tourney is taking place at eastern illinois university, post 346 faced charleston, illinois this evening..... nice heads up play by brayton reed.....he helps post 346 get out of jam in the third, he gets the runner at second in a rundown and gets the out.... top fourth.....post 346 pulls off the double steal....adam craig takes second and cole whitlock steals home to give the good guys a 8-1 advantage... same score in the sixth....bases loaded for dillon kinnett...he batted seventh for post 346 today but he swung the bat like a cleanup hitter....his double drives in his fourth and fifth rbi in the game.... the bottom of the post 346 lineup delivered.....number eight hitter cade moore a two run single, he had 3 rbi..... post 346 rolls... 12-1 in six innings....after watching a lot of the game today, this post 346 teams feels they have as good as chance as anyone to win the great lakes regional.
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
A Peaceful Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Here's your chance to share what you want to see happen next with Vigo County parks

Image

VCSC superintendent to address Terre Haute City Council on Thursday

Image

A local woman is taking steps to get a 'Safe Haven Baby Box' in Vincennes.

Image

Marshall standoff ends peacefully

Image

Post 346

Image

Katrina Cruser

Image

ISU OLine

Image

Northview football

Image

Hey Kevin August 7

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal