Speech to Text for Post 346

wayne newton welcome back... wayne newton post 346 opened play today in the great lakes national regional.... they win this and they advance on to the american legion world series.... the tourney is taking place at eastern illinois university, post 346 faced charleston, illinois this evening..... nice heads up play by brayton reed.....he helps post 346 get out of jam in the third, he gets the runner at second in a rundown and gets the out.... top fourth.....post 346 pulls off the double steal....adam craig takes second and cole whitlock steals home to give the good guys a 8-1 advantage... same score in the sixth....bases loaded for dillon kinnett...he batted seventh for post 346 today but he swung the bat like a cleanup hitter....his double drives in his fourth and fifth rbi in the game.... the bottom of the post 346 lineup delivered.....number eight hitter cade moore a two run single, he had 3 rbi..... post 346 rolls... 12-1 in six innings....after watching a lot of the game today, this post 346 teams feels they have as good as chance as anyone to win the great lakes regional.