Speech to Text for Mike Mundell bike fundraiser

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a family a family from terre haute is honoring a loved one who died after a bicycle accident. news 10 brought you the story of john mundell's death a few weeks ago. john mundell lost his life in arkansas last month after a driver hit him and left the scene. there will be a memorial ride this weekend. jimmy mundell introduced his brother, john, to cycling more than ten years ago. the two have biked thousands of miles together. jimmy mundell hopes his brother's story will remind drivers to slow down and watch out for cyclists. "we need to make motorists aware of the three foot passing whether it's a law or not.// it's not worth killing someone to get somewhere on time. you have enough horsepower in your car. it's not worth killing someone." the bike ride will take place this sunday at hawthorn park in vigo county. the event starts at 8 a.m. at the tupelo shelter. it's a 20 mile ride. this sunday's ride is open to the