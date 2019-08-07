Clear

Meadows Manor North in compliance after a resident made physical sexual advances toward other reside

Meadows Manor North in compliance after a resident made physical sexual advances toward other residents, report says

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 6:22 PM
Updated: Aug 7, 2019 6:22 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Meadows Manor North in compliance after a resident made physical sexual advances toward other reside

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to the inmate. the "indiana state department of health" says a complaint at a local care facility has been corrected. we told you in june about a complaint at "meadows manor north" in terre haute. according to the state's report, the facility failed to prevent sexual abuse. the report says a resident inappropriately touched other residents. that came months after staff reported addressing the resident's sexual comments to "them". the facility said it reguarly tracks and reviews residents' behavior. according to the report, the state also said it could not have predicted the resident's change in behavior. the state visited last month and said "meadows manor
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
A Peaceful Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin August 7

Image

Mike Mundell bike fundraiser

Image

Why Sunshine Fuels Late Day Storms

Image

Meadows Manor North in compliance after a resident made physical sexual advances toward other reside

Image

Second Greene County Jail guard arrested in connection to sexual encounters with an inmate

Image

Report into Tess Brooks-Stephens ballot case in the hands of a special prosecutor

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Choir Department Returns to West Vigo High School

Image

Wabash Valley Tattoo Artists are coming together to support Rachael Smith

Image

ATV ordinance well-received in Vigo County, leaders say

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal