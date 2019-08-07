Speech to Text for Second Greene County Jail guard arrested in connection to sexual encounters with an inmate

"on news 10 nightwatch" and "my fox 10". a greene county jail officer is facing a charge of "aiding in sexual misconduct." it's tied to a case we told you about a couple of weeks ago. according to court documents, david lapray lied to investigators. police were questioning him about another officer's interactions with a female inmate. investigators told lapray he failed the polygraph test. lapray then told investigators "jail officer chad ray" said he had received oral sex from the inmate. the court documents allege lapray later helped ray to have sex with the inmate. according to documents, lapray allowed ray to have access