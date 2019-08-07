Speech to Text for Wednesday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight clear, with a low around 68. west wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. mostly sunny, with a high near 88. light southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. thursday night a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. partly cloudy, with a low around 65. west northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.