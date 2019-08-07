Clear
Choir Department Returns to West Vigo High School

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 6:02 PM
Updated: Aug 7, 2019 6:02 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"school" is officially back-in-session "for many schools" across the wabash valley. but "students" are "not" the only ones "returning to the classroom". new for you now at "5"... after being cancelled "5"-years-ago.. "the choir program" "at west vigo high school"... is back! news 10's.. "dominic miranda".. explains more "on th demand for the arts".. and "the reason for its return". /////// //////// after a long "5"-year-hiatus.. west vigo's choir program has returned. i had a chance to sit down with the new choir director.. along with the high school's principal to get an inside look at the process of making this come-back possible. west vigo high school has been without a choir department for 5 years. community members were adamant about getting it back. principal ryan easton agreed. "choir has been a huge tradition at west vigo. 60's. . .70's. . .80's. . .90's. we've had some great performers come out of here." filling that long awaited role is new choir director christiana wittenmeyer. she's a graduate of terre haute south and indiana state university. and when she heard the school had a vacancy.. "i was just amazed at that fact. i thought wow that's just crazy to me. because i've always. . . i grew up in choir. so to me. . . i was like i need to fill that. i want to fill that. i want to get in there and do the best that i can. wittenmeyer knows it will take a lot of hard work. but she says.. she's up to the challenge "right now. . . we have to get back to the basics. . . the fundamentals. . . down to the very bottom and build off of that foundation. so it might take a while. but this program will thrive i'm sure of it." do} 40 students are already signed up for two choir classes this fall. coming up at 6. . . i'll tell you how excited students are for this return and wittenmeyer's plan for the future. at west vigo high school.. i'm dominic miranda.. news 10. ///////
