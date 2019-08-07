Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Wabash Valley Tattoo Artists are coming together to support Rachael Smith

Wabash Valley Tattoo Artists are coming together to support Rachael Smith

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 6:01 PM
Updated: Aug 7, 2019 6:01 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Wabash Valley Tattoo Artists are coming together to support Rachael Smith

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ordinance" does "not" co golf carts. "tattoo artists" are coming together.. to support a woman working through tragedy. "rachel smith".. is a tattoo artist "at scars and stories" in terre haute. we covered "2"-losses her family suffered. she lost her brother.. "garrett sands" in a shooting "in march 20-18". then "just this past june".. her husband "danny smit junior"
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
A Sunny Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Report into Tess Brooks-Stephens ballot case in the hands of a special prosecutor

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Choir Department Returns to West Vigo High School

Image

Wabash Valley Tattoo Artists are coming together to support Rachael Smith

Image

ATV ordinance well-received in Vigo County, leaders say

Image

Police arrest man after short foot chase on Terre Haute's northside

Image

Vermillion County man charged with crimes against a 12-year-old

Image

Dismissed Vigo County 9-1-1 director hired as Knox County interim E 9-1-1 director

Image

Volunteer firefighter sentenced to six-years for responding to a call drunk, killing another firefig

Image

How to help your kids deal with tragic events?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal