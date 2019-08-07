Speech to Text for Police arrest man after short foot chase on Terre Haute's northside

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

court "on the 19th". "a traffic stop" early this morning.. turns into "a foot pursuit" on terre haute's northside. around 12:30 this morning.. "trooper brad fyfe" pulled a jeep over near "lafayette" and "carl avenue". "fyfe says".. after speaking with everyone in the vehicle.. the rear passenger.. later identified as "curtis freeland" was unable to provide a photo i-d and was visibly nervous. "fyfe" told everyone to stay in the vehicle. that's when "freeland" took-off running. after a brief chase.. "freeland" was caught and arrested. "troopers" discovered "methamphetamine" and "a hypo-dermic syringe" in his backpack. "freeland" was also "wanted out of shelby county for auto theft" and "criminal recklessness with