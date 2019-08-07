Speech to Text for Vermillion County man charged with crimes against a 12-year-old

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to the job". "a hilldale man".. is out on bond this afternoon.. after being arrested "for child exploitation". in april.. "the connecticut state police" provided information "to the indiana state police" about a "12"-year-old being exploited. "a criminal investigation" was launched. "police" learned "53"-year-old "leonard beebe" hilldale had been engaging "in child exploitation with a minor". "an arrest warrant" was issued "for beebe" on monday. "police say".. "beebe" has since turned himself into "the vermillion county sheriff's office" and bonded out. "a no contact order" was issued "until further notice". he faces "1"-count "of child exploitation". he's expected back in