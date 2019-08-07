Speech to Text for Dismissed Vigo County 9-1-1 director hired as Knox County interim E 9-1-1 director

late june. "knox county e-9-11".. has "a new interim director". "the knox county commissioners" hired "rob mcmullen". "news 10" talked with commissioner president "kellie streeter today". "she said".. there was "an executive decision" to find a new director. "streeter" told us.. it's in an effort to take county dispatch in a new and more efficient direction. we reported earlier to you this year.. "vigo county" dismissed "mcmullen" as the county's "9-1-1 director". "streeter said".. she was "not" concerned about that action. she also said.. that "mcmullen" brings "expertise" and "experience