Speech to Text for Volunteer firefighter sentenced to six-years for responding to a call drunk, killing another firefig

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

shared. "a former volunteer firefighter".. has learned how much time "he'll spend in prison". the sentencing hearing "for colby blake" wrapped-up just about "1"-hour ago. it's a story we've been following for you "out of daviess county" since it 1st happened more than a year ago. "news 10" was in the courtroom when "the judge" handed down the sentence. news 10's "rondrell moore".. is "live" in our newsroom. he explains "what happened".. and how family members of the victim.. "are reacting". //////// nearly 6 years behind bars. that's the sentence for colby blake. a daviess county judge handed it down just about an hour ago. it happened in november 20-17. blake was responding to a call.. as a volunteer firefighter. that's when he hit and killed another volunteer firefighter.. "kendall murphy". blake blew nearly two times the legal limit after that crash. today.. a member of murphy's family spoke wanting justice for their family member. meanhile, co-workers of blake spoke in his defense. when it was all done, the judge acknowledged blake had no serious priors.. however, he said the fact that he was nearly two times the legal limit... and was responding to a call was too much to ignore. again he sentenced blake to nearly 6 years in prison. reporting live in the newsroom.. rondrell moore news 10. /////