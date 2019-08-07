Speech to Text for How to help your kids deal with tragic events?

from curtis and how her family is moving forward. back to you. /////// "news 10" reached-out "to missy burton" "at the hamilton center". she's "the clinical supervisor" for children and adolescent services. "burton says".. in today's world.. even "if" a child has "not" directly experienced "a tragic event".. like: "a mass shooting".. they can still be impacted by it "developmentally", "emotionally", and "socially" that's why it's so important to keep lines of communication "open". "she also says".. to keep that conversation "age appropriate". //// //// "we have to teach our kids that they are stronger and braver than they think that they really are. teach them resiliency. teach them problem solving skills. have a plan of how that child is going to communicate to that parent. should something happen. ///// "burton says".. it's also important for the parent to communicate back with the child during a crisis. however.. "that person" should remain calm and limit the information