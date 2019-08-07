Clear
'It was the most terrifying experience I've ever been through,' Wabash Valley family put on lockdown

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 5:51 PM
Updated: Aug 7, 2019 5:51 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

us." /////// "a family".. originally from terre haute says.. "they're lucky to be alive". good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's wednesday, august 7th. ///// a family of "7".. originally from right here in the wabash valley.. was on lockdown last weekend during the el paso, texas shooting. in "our top story" for you this afternoon.. news 10's "jada huddlestun" joins us.. to explain more about.. what was running through their minds "as chaos broke out". //// "julie curtis".. her husband.. and "5"- children liv in el paso, texas. they were out shopping last weekend at a local mall when a gunman entered wal-mart just across the parking lot. that gunman killed "22"-people and injured dozens more. "curtis" says the only thing on her mind was keeping her children safe. /////// julie curtis and her family have lived in el paso, texas for nearly two years. on saturday.. they were out shopping for school supplies. in a matter of minutes.. everything changed. "you know he was like you guys need to get to the back of the store. they're saying there's a gunman in the mall. people were running and screaming and saying that they had heard shots fired in the mall." many stores in the area were put on lockdown. curits says she was in the employee bathroom with her children and eight other people. but she only had one thing on her mind. "the only thing i could think of is if this person or people make it back this way what am i going to do to prtect my kids?" after nearly 40 minutes.. the swat team cleared each store and let the curtis family go. curits says she never imagined she'd be in a situation like this. "you hear about it you know, and you just you know you never think it could happen to me or my family. you're just like oh my gosh i feel for the people that are in those situations, but you never expect to be in the situation yourself." curits says it was the simple decision to go to the mall for school supplies instead of walmart that could've kept her family alive. "lets just let him pick out a backpack at walmart. you know those things went through my mind, and for some reason i was like you know what? i'm just going to grab coffee creamer while we're at walmart too, so let's just go grab that backpack at sears and i'll get this later..."// i definitley feel like either we had an angel looking out for us, or that god was watching over us." /////// coming up at /////// coming up at the top of the hour.. you'll hear more
