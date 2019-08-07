All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today president trump is visiting dayton, ohio and el paso, texas. the two cities are still reeling from deadly mass shootings over the weekend. protests are planned in both places, objecting to the president's visits. the fbi is now investigating the shootings which claimed the lives of 31 people. police are still searching for a motive in the dayton attack.

a coalition of walmart employees is calling for a nationwide walkout today. they're demanding the chain stop selling firearms and ammunition in stores. a walmart in el paso was the scene of saturday's mass shooting. two people were gunned down at a walmart in mississippi last month.

the safety and security coordinator for the vigo county school corporation is ready to keep students and staff safe. travis chesshir has implemented a new training program. it makes safety and prevention the number one priority. he's introduced new policies, procedures, and handbooks.. detailing the expectations of school protection officers. the officers are usually former police officers.

down in sullivan county the northeast school corporation has several new safety and security measures in place. they've added an outside buzzer. that's for anyone who wants to get in. they also have key swipes at every entrance. only teachers and staff have access. Also each classroom has a new door that automatically locks. the superintendent says these security measures are at all schools in the corporation.

a malware attack at vigo county central dispatch and made the job of dispatchers that much more stressful. the cause of the virus is still unknown. it's also unclear if it has any connection to a previous attack. but we do know it's impacting dispatchers and their daily operations. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from outside the vigo county security center. she has more on how dispatch is handling the virus. when the virus first hit phones were down. as of right now they are up and running again. i was told operators are trained for situations like this where they have to quickly adapt so that they can take calls for emergencies. the initial hit shut off their "cad system." it's necessary to receive calls. shortly after "i-t-" was notified. isu and parke county were secondary options to assist all calls. dispatch did not miss any calls while the phones were off. as of right now the cad systems are still down, and there is no set time for them to be back up and running. But 9-1-1 director vickie ohster says it's business as usual.. it's important to know that calls will be answered no matter what, and people should just call 9-1-1 as usual. reporting live in vigo county, jk, news 10.

a motorcycle rider was hurt. that's after a crash involving a deer. it happened just before 9 last night. that's on state road 42 and hunt road in vigo county. police say the driver swerved to miss a deer causing the crash. so far police have not released any information about the driver's condition.

and still no name released on a worker who died at crane army ammunition activity. it happened during routine work operations. a news release says the death is not a result of any accident or, work related injury.

vigo county leaders hope to close on the new jail property in a couple of weeks. that's after the city council approved re-zoning plans last week. county commissioners will move forward in buying the property. officials say there are still hurdles to get through. that's includes finalizing the jail design, bids and bonds. commissioners plan to hold a public meeting about updated jail plans at a later date.

national night out in robinson, illinois has been rescheduled for tomorrow night from "5"-until-"8" p-m central time. activities will take place at the large pavilion in the city park. it was postponed last night due to bad weather.

plan for a mostly sunny middle of the week - with a high today at 86. not much of a breeze, but it will be out of the northwest. then clear tonight, a cloud or two, and a low at 68. sunny to start your thursday - an afternoon shower or storm possible. high tomorrow at 88 -- it'll feel like it's in the 90s. mostly sunny on friday, with a high at 83.