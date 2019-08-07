Clear

Vigo County 911 operators remain calm during a malware attack

Vigo County's 911 dispatch is still recovering after the Sheriff's office was hit with a malware virus over the weekend. Operators are resorting to their training to keep the situation under control.

its all about." vigo county's 9-1-1- dispatch is still recovering. that's after the sheriff's office was hit with a "malware virus".... it happened over the weekend. the cause is still unknown at this time.. it's put some pressure on 9-1-1 dispatchers and their day- to-day operations. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning. she's outside dispatch headquarters with more on how they're handling the virus. as of right now...dispatch has the issue under control. but it did shut down their "cad" system for some time... which is necessary to put calls in. "i-t-" was notified immediately...and phones were down for a few hours. "isu" and "parke county" were secondary options if the phones could not get back in service. dispatch did not miss any calls while the phones were off. as the "cad" system is still down...they are writing down any calls they receive. 9-1-1 director...vickie "oh-ster" says it's nothing her team can't handle. "we have an awesome group of people down here. that has a lot of years of service and they've picked up the pace. we learn to adapt down here so we're good." again all calls are going through... so continue to use 911 for emergencies and your call will be answered. reporting live in vigo county, jk, news 10.
