Speech to Text for Becoming sunny and warm. Light WNW breeze. High: 85°
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.
Wednesday: Becoming sunny and warm. Light WNW breeze. High: 85°
Wednesday night: Clear and mild. Low: 68°
Thursday: Mostly sunny start. Afternoon showers/storms. High: 87°
Detailed Forecast:
A weak cold front is bringing in some slightly less humid air for Wednesday. We won't notice much difference in temperatures, however. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. There will be a small chance of rain on Thursday afternoon. The weekend looks dry with temperatures a little below average.