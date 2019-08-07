Clear

Becoming sunny and warm. Light WNW breeze. High: 85°

A weak cold front is bringing in some slightly less humid air for Wednesday.

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 6:51 AM
Updated: Aug 7, 2019 6:55 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Becoming sunny and warm. Light WNW breeze. High: 85°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Wednesday: Becoming sunny and warm. Light WNW breeze. High: 85°

Wednesday night: Clear and mild. Low: 68°

Thursday: Mostly sunny start. Afternoon showers/storms. High: 87°

Detailed Forecast:

A weak cold front is bringing in some slightly less humid air for Wednesday. We won't notice much difference in temperatures, however. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. There will be a small chance of rain on Thursday afternoon. The weekend looks dry with temperatures a little below average.

Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 63°
A Sunny Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Vigo County 911 operators remain calm during a malware attack

Image

Becoming sunny and warm. Light WNW breeze. High: 85°

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Brazil celebrates National Night Out event

Image

One Wabash Valley School is beefing up its security measure to keep kids and staff safe

Image

Demolition starts on southside Arby's as crews gear up to rebuild the restaurant

Image

Authorities investigate Vigo County crash involving motorcycle and deer

Image

Jason Swarens

Image

Post 346

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal