Brazil celebrates National Night Out event

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 10:28 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 10:28 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the country around the around the country people are mingling with law enforcement tonight.. even right here in the wabash valley.. tonight was national night out in brazil, indiana.. a lot of people turned out for some food.. fun.. and good company. law enforcement from different agencies and community organizations were there to help provide information. organizers say the event grows every year. officers say these events help them interact with the community. "when we bring this community support, we want to bring this community together. police, fire, community organizations together, to have them see us as people there to help them. whatever they need. and develop community relations with each other. that's what its all about." national night out for robinson, illinois was scheduled for tonight.. but organizers rescheduled it
